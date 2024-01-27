Rocksteady Reveals New Details about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Rocksteady developers behind the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League—a DC villain-themed open-world co-op looter shooter—revealed some new details and thoughts behind the game’s battle pass, seasons, and endgame content. And while it’s still a live-service game that will likely have its own issues come launch, I’m feeling optimistic about it based on these recent answers that, at least on paper, sound good.

First revealed back in 2020, Suicide Squad is the next game from Rocksteady, the devs behind the earlier Batman: Arkham games. And while this new shooter is set in that same universe, since its reveal, fans haven’t been terribly excited about the game. Whenever we see more of it—via trailers or leaks—it looks a lot like a live-service shooter, even if Rocksteady is unwilling to admit that. Mixed previews earlier this month didn’t help win over folks, eithe





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Receives Mixed Reviews in Hands-On PreviewsThe first hands-on previews of WB and Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League are live now across multiple outlets. The consensus is that Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad is a hodgepodge of generic open-world missions and clunky traversal mechanics that combine to create an underwhelming experience.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

13-Year-Old Tetris Prodigy Reaches 'Kill Screen' on Level 157A 13-year-old Tetris phenom has boldly gone where no one has gone before, beating the NES version of the classic puzzler by reaching a 'kill screen' on level 157. Steam announced the occasionally baffling results of its annual players' choice awards, and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall got a free-to-play, fan-made remaster.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Receives Mixed Reviews in Hands-On PreviewsThe first hands-on previews of WB and Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League are live now across multiple outlets. The consensus is that Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad is a hodgepodge of generic open-world missions and clunky traversal mechanics that combine to create an underwhelming experience.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Leaked Document Reveals Details of 2024 Mazda CX-5 Variants in MalaysiaA leaked internal document provides information about the five variants of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 that will be sold in Malaysia, including updates and changes in design and features.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Visions of Mana: New Details Revealed for Upcoming Action RPGSquare Enix has revealed new details about Visions of Mana, the upcoming action RPG in the Mana series. The game is set to launch later this year, and a press release and video showcased its combat, environment, and traversal mechanics. The official release date is yet to be announced.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »