13-Year-Old Tetris Prodigy Reaches 'Kill Screen' on Level 157

A 13-year-old Tetris phenom has boldly gone where no one has gone before, beating the NES version of the classic puzzler by reaching a 'kill screen' on level 157. Steam announced the occasionally baffling results of its annual players' choice awards, and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall got a free-to-play, fan-made remaster.

A 13-year-old Tetris phenom has reached a 'kill screen' on level 157 of the NES version. Steam announced the results of its annual players' choice awards. The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall got a free-to-play, fan-made remaster.

