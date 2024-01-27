Malaysia Introduces Central Database Hub to Rationalize Subsidies

The Malaysian government has introduced the Central Database Hub (Padu) to rationalize subsidies and reduce expenditure. Padu will assist in providing targeted subsidies to the hardcore poor, B40 households, and some segments of M40 households. The government aims to have Padu in place by the second half of 2024.





Malaysia's Personal Data Utilisation (PADU) System to Go Live in 2024The government is urging Malaysians to register and update their information on the central database hub by the end of March 2024. PADU aims to be a central database system combining data from various government agencies to aid in implementing targeted subsidies and social protection.

