Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Receives Mixed Reviews in Hands-On Previews

The first hands-on previews of WB and Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League are live now across multiple outlets. And while some folks enjoyed playing the co-op shooter more than others, the general vibe I got after reading all of these previews is not great. The consensus is that Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad is a hodgepodge of generic open-world missions and clunky traversal mechanics that combine to create an underwhelming experience.

Announced back in 2020, and delayed a few times since then, Suicide Squad is Rocksteady’s upcoming co-op supervillain adventure set in the same universe as its earlier Batman: Arkham games. Since its announcement, fans haven’t been terribly excited about the game, partially because it isn’t a new Batman game and partially because every time fans see more of it—via trailers or leaks—it looks more and more like a live-service game with plenty of optional purchases, even if Rocksteady seems unwilling to admit tha





