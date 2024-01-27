Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Other Games We're Playing This Weekend

The first month of 2024 is coming to a close, and we’ve already been enjoying some fine games here at Kotaku. We hope this year has brought you some pleasant gaming experiences as well. This weekend we’re looking at a handful of great titles from January, as well as a pretty stellar game from last year. From RPGs to brutal 3D fighters, here’s a look at the varied spectrum of games we’re playing this weekend.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Current goal: Fill out my intergalactic fish tank Buy it from: Amazon | Best Buy | Target Look, 2023 had a lot of amazing frickin’ games, okay? So yes, I am only just now playing through one of our GOTY choices. In the coming months you can also look forward to my ice-cold takes on Zelda and Armored Core VI. Hat tip to developer Respawn Entertainment for improving upon 2019’s Fallen Order in every way. Survivor features some of the most satisfying 3D platforming I’ve experienced in games; the Soulslike combat remains solid; and playing on PS5 spared me most of the jank that plagued the PC version on launc





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.