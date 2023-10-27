NSK Selayang Accused Of Selling Frog Meat In Fresh Fish Section

Most if not all supermarkets in Malaysia would usually separate halal items from non-halal ones to make it easier for Muslim customers. The same is applied to the fresh meat section to avoid accidental purchases.Earlier this week, a customer was horrified to discover that frog legs were displayed next to the fresh fish at the NSK Selayang supermarket.

'I already filed a complaint at the supermarket but they said they had no idea so I filed a complaint to the authorities,' the customer wrote. The post went viral and sparked outrage among netizens with most being disgusted that the frog legs were mixed with the fresh fish and shellfish.

After much backlash, NSK Selayang responded to the customer's complaint. According to their statement, no fresh frog legs were sold that day as there appeared to have been a misunderstanding. The supervisor in charge clarified that the frog legs were meant to be sent to the NSK Kuchai outlet and that the staff were not aware that they were frog legs, thus putting them on display.It was also said that the non-halal meat was quickly removed once they were made aware of the situation. headtopics.com

Back in 2019, the NSK Kuchai outlet was accused of mixing pork with halal meat after a video of staff unloading the meat from a lorry went viral. The company later clarified that it was an old resolved issue that for some reason had resurfaced online, suspecting that someone wanted to spread slander.

Read more:

HypeMY »

Isu Jual Daging Katak, Ini Penjelasan Pasar Raya NSKMenurut seorang wakil syarikat NSK, kejadian tersebut berlaku pada hari Selasa (24 Oktober) selepas pembekal tersilap menghantar daging berkenaan ke pasar raya itu. Read more ⮕

QuickCheck: Did a supermarket display frog meat next to fish in Selayang?A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Local producers face limited pressure to increase selling prices, says MIDF ResearchThe prediction is based on Malaysia’s producer price index (PPI) 0.2% rebound in September after seven consecutive months of decline. Read more ⮕

Amouranth’s Latest Business Venture Will Drive Her Haters To DrinkKick streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa is selling beer made with her vaginal yeast Read more ⮕

23 Years Ago, Sony Changed Video Games ForeverSelling nearly 158 million units to date, PlayStation 2 remains the best-selling system of all time Read more ⮕

Indians given death penalty in Qatar accused of spying for Israel, sources sayDOHA, Oct 27 — Eight Indian former naval officers who were handed the death penalty by a court in Qatar yesterday were charged with spying for Israel, a source in India and... Read more ⮕