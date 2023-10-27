NSK Selayang Accused Of Selling Frog Meat In Fresh Fish Section

Most if not all supermarkets in Malaysia would usually separate halal items from non-halal ones to make it easier for Muslim customers. The same is applied to the fresh meat section to avoid accidental purchases.Earlier this week, a customer was horrified to discover that frog legs were displayed next to the fresh fish at the NSK Selayang supermarket.
'I already filed a complaint at the supermarket but they said they had no idea so I filed a complaint to the authorities,' the customer wrote. The post went viral and sparked outrage among netizens with most being disgusted that the frog legs were mixed with the fresh fish and shellfish.
After much backlash, NSK Selayang responded to the customer's complaint. According to their statement, no fresh frog legs were sold that day as there appeared to have been a misunderstanding. The supervisor in charge clarified that the frog legs were meant to be sent to the NSK Kuchai outlet and that the staff were not aware that they were frog legs, thus putting them on display.It was also said that the non-halal meat was quickly removed once they were made aware of the situation. headtopics.com
Back in 2019, the NSK Kuchai outlet was accused of mixing pork with halal meat after a video of staff unloading the meat from a lorry went viral. The company later clarified that it was an old resolved issue that for some reason had resurfaced online, suspecting that someone wanted to spread slander.