Local producers face limited pressure to increase selling prices, says MIDF Research

MIDF Research foresees that the weak ringgit effects and inflation in global food prices would lead to stronger imported inflation in the coming months. (Bernama pic)
PETALING JAYA: MIDF Research has forecasted that there will be limited pressure on local producers to increase selling prices, going forward, given that the Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation still remains below the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation.
In a statement, the research firm said local producers face limited pressure to increase selling prices after Malaysia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) showed a notable resurgence in September 2023 with a 0.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth.However, it said that it expects the elevated commodity prices to continue to influence cost pressures in the primary sectors and prices of crude materials. headtopics.com
“Moreover, we opine that the effects of the weak ringgit and inflation in global food prices would also lead to stronger imported inflation in the coming months. “In view of easing inflation and moderate growth, we expect Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to keep the overnight policy rate unchanged at 3% for now with greater emphasis on sustaining the economic growth,” it said.
Malaysia’s producer prices registered the first inflation in eight months, rising by 0.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) in September 2023, underpinned by PPI inflation in the mining sector, which rose at 6.9% y-o-y, the sector’s first inflation for the year. headtopics.com
Similarly, it said the production costs also pivoted to inflation for agriculture, forestry and fishing as well as for electricity, gas and water supply. “In contrast, the cost of production for the manufacturing sector, the largest component in the index, continued to decline by 0.8% y-o-y, but was the slowest decline in the five-month contraction,” it added.