23 Years Ago, Sony Changed Video Games Forever

It’s been 23 years since Sony launched the PlayStation 2, and a whole lot has changed in that time. While console warriors clash on social media over the merits of Starfield and Spider-Man 2, the PS5 and Series X|S generation has gotten off to a relatively sluggish start. Although Sony has managed to sell a whopping 40 million PS5s since 2020, it still lags far behind the decades-old PS2, which sold 155 million units since its launch in 2000 and is still the best-selling console of all time.
Many PS2 games, like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, Metal Gear Solid 2, Ratchet & Clank, and Twisted Metal: Black, ran at 60 frames per second, providing a much smoother gaming experience than previous console generations. Maybe it wasn’t quite as easy on the eyes as the Xbox or the GameCube, but the broad popularity of the PS2 was instrumental in altering the longstanding perception that games were toys for kids.
