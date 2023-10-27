23 Years Ago, Sony Changed Video Games Forever

It’s been 23 years since Sony launched the PlayStation 2, and a whole lot has changed in that time. While console warriors clash on social media over the merits of Starfield and Spider-Man 2, the PS5 and Series X|S generation has gotten off to a relatively sluggish start. Although Sony has managed to sell a whopping 40 million PS5s since 2020, it still lags far behind the decades-old PS2, which sold 155 million units since its launch in 2000 and is still the best-selling console of all time.

Many PS2 games, like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, Metal Gear Solid 2, Ratchet & Clank, and Twisted Metal: Black, ran at 60 frames per second, providing a much smoother gaming experience than previous console generations. Maybe it wasn’t quite as easy on the eyes as the Xbox or the GameCube, but the broad popularity of the PS2 was instrumental in altering the longstanding perception that games were toys for kids.

Read more:

Kotaku »

Sang Penyu main teruk pada babak pertamaPemain tengah Terengganu FC, Sony Norde mengakui, pasukannya hilang punca dan gagal mempamer permainan sebenar Read more ⮕

Murder: Court commutes duo’s death sentence to 33 yearsKota Kinabalu: Two men who had been sentenced to death for murder had their sentences changed to jail by the Federal Court, Wednesday. Read more ⮕

OK to shift goalpost if still within the pitch — Hafiz HassanOCTOBER 26 — Three years ago, in the 1MDB audit report tampering case, the prosecution applied to amend the charges against former prime minister Najib Razak and former 1Malaysia... Read more ⮕

Vietnam fugitive businesswoman sentenced to 10 years in jailA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Xiaomi developed HyperOS over 7 years as an ecosystem for people, cars & home productsIf you have been reading Xiaomi news, you probably have come across the company's latest HyperOS in all the new devices. So what does it off Read more ⮕

Harvey Norman Celebrates 20 Years in M'sia By Bringing “Your Home, Closer Than Ever”Harvey Norman, the leading household name that has enhanced Malaysian homes since 2003, joyously commemorates its 20th anniversary in the country this year. Read more ⮕