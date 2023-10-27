Singer Steven Liu Claims 'Devil' Wife Chen Chen Lied About Their Divorce

The singer hasn't had an easy time of life since his divorce with Taiwanese actress Chang Chia-Chen (章家珍) aka Chen Chen (甄珍). But, he's been holding his tongue on everything that's happened. At least, until a few days ago when he took his family to task about their alleged misdeeds.On 26th October, Steven Liu made a post on Weibo, initially to inform his fans that he had undergone a prostate surgery which had thankfully gone well and he was safe.

'This is the first time I have made my home affairs public,' Steven said. He explained that in his later years, his marriage had failed and his family had broken up, so he had come to accept his fate. Yet, it seems he wasn't quite able to let it all go. 'After breaking up with the devil, you've been pestering me for over ten years and have yet to give up. I'm force to face it (and) tell the truth,' he commented.

Steven started his tirade with his wife, asking if she had received a letter from the Jiangxi High Court with its verdict against her. 'You can't just run away, the court will pursue it to the end,' he told her. He claimed his wife had resorted to 'bribing the media to publish lies', 'hiring a Beijing barrister to lie about the loss of an official seal' and 'forging documents', all to fight for some properties. headtopics.com

He shared that he had met two lawyers, from America and Shanghai on 20th September and discovered he was not actually legally divorced. 'The lawyer asked me to recall if I had ever been to court for the divorce. I had never been to the court. Have I seen a divorce lawyer? Never saw one either. Who did Chang Chia-Chen divorce in 1987? I have no idea,' he stated.

As such, the lawyers concluded he was not legally divorced since divorce is usually a matter between two parties and cannot be established unilaterally. 'Chang Chia-Chen told the media in 2015 that she had divorced me in 1987 because I lost all my money gambling,' Steven explained. But, that issue had allegedly only been brought up because they forgot they were divorced.Steven had reportedly attempted to divorce Chia-Chen again in 2015, which led to a fight over their properties. headtopics.com

