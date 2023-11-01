MYAirline's licence suspended by Mavcom effective immediately

Saripuddin said that Mavcom, as the economic and commercial regulator of the Malaysian civil aviation industry, the commission decided to suspend MYAirlines to safeguard the interests of passengers and employees affected by the airline’s suspension of operations.

“As part of the Commission’s due process, a CA for an ASL is required by any airline to apply for an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).“Mavcom issued a CA for an ASL to the MYAirline on December 22, 2021, effective from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022,” said Saripuddin.

“During this assessment period, MYAirline demonstrated that it has financial competence, and all its statutory declarations were found to be in order,” said Saripuddin. “A total of over 117,000 estimated passengers are affected by MYAirline’s suspension of operations, with a total value of over RM22mil in forward sales for scheduled flights from 12 October 12 this year until March 31 next year.

Saripuddin also said Mavcom’s task force has been mandated to look into the passengers’ refunds and provide recommendations for the way forward for affected customers.“In the meantime, Mavcom will continue to engage with Bank Negara Malaysia in finding possible avenues for affected passengers to get their money back,” said Saripuddin.He said the task force will also review ways to enhance Mavcom’s existing licensing approval framework.

“Hence, Mavcom’s role requires a balancing act for commercial activity to promote the sustainability and progress of the industry while ensuring passengers are protected,” added Saripuddin.

