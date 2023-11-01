Yoodo offers 65GB high-speed data with 5G access for RM41/month

In case you missed it, Yoodo high-speed data plan subscribers can enjoy 5G access on Digital Nasional Berhad’s network by activating. Now, they are reducing the price of the 5G pass to as little as RM1 if you sign up for a plan of at least 40GB.RM41/monthCheaper 5G pass with 10GB data plan and above

If you’re a casual user who don’t need more than 40GB of data per month, Yoodo has also reduced the 5G pass to RM3 if you customise a plan with 10GB to 30GB of data. For lower data plans such as 2GB and 6GB, the 5G pass remains at RM5.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LOWYATNET: Facebook, Instagram To Offer Ad-Free Subs In EuropeMeta has announced ad-free subscriptions for both Facebook and Instagram in Europe to comply with the region's privacy laws.

Source: LowyatNET | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free subscriptions in EuropeParent company Meta took the decision after a series of rules intended to rein in big tech.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Transport Ministry: Studies underway to add speed camera locations capable of detecting digital platesKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Transport Ministry said today newer speed enforcement cameras in the future will be retrofitted with features capable of capturing speed from digital...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: More AWAS speed cameras at new locations, e-plate compatibility being studiedFrequent travellers, do you know of any other country where vehicle number plates are not standardised and can be made at random shops, like in Malaysia? I can’t think of any at the moment, and …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: Govt Will Be Adding More 'Canggih' Speed Traps Nationwide to Reduce Risk of Road AccidentsThe Transport Ministry (MOT) today revealed that it is planning to add more Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras, formerly known as the Automated

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Transport Ministry: More speed trap cameras in new locations, may be capable of detecting e-plates in futureKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Transport Ministry said today newer speed enforcement cameras in the future may be retrofitted with features capable of capturing speed from digital...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕