Mavcom suspends MYAirline’s licence

The aviation industry regulator decided to suspend the licence with immediate effect after deeming MYAirline’s response to a show cause letter issued last month unsatisfactory. “Although the revocation of MYAirline’s ASL was highly considered, the potential implication of that could result in halting efforts in initiating refund payments to the affected passengers,” Mavcom executive chairman Saripuddin Kasim said in a statement, referring to the air service licence.
Mavcom was probing MYAirline’s failure to meet conditions stipulated in its ASL, including paying its employees.Mahkamah tolak permohonan MyCC kenakan semula denda RM10 juta terhadap AirAsia, MAS
