Only one person in Malaysia qualified to install, maintain EV charging stations, Parliament told

Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar said that this was because the certification courses under the National Occupational Skills Standards (NOSS) were only introduced recently. “Under the diagnostics and repairs for electric vehicles programme (battery), there are eight certificate holders.

“The charging station installation and maintenance programme for EVs has only one certificate holder. “The electric and hybrid vehicle service programme has 82 certificate holders,” said Sivakumar in a Parliamentary written reply dated Oct 13.

Sivakumar was responding to Tenggara MP Manndzri Nasib, who asked about the number of individuals who are certificate and diploma holders in fields such as Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) diagnostic and rectification, electric and hybrid car servicing, as well as charging station maintenance and installation.

Sivakumar said the programmes under the purview of the National Occupational Skills Standards (NOSS), were only introduced recently. “The ministry hopes there will be an increase in the number of graduates skilled in this field in future, through various initiatives carried out, which include promotional activities, Madani TVET carnival, skills competition and among others.Dr Wee thanks Home Minister for meeting in ParliamentMan, 65, killed after car crashes into tree along Lim Chong Eu Expressway

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Nationwide casting call in Malaysia for upcoming Singapore filmMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: Penny Tai's Concert Ticketing & Seating Plan For Malaysia & Singapore Shows UnveiledPenny Tai (戴佩妮) fans have something exciting to look forward to in early 2024. The 45-year-old singer-songwriter will be returning to Southeast Asia to hold

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: RM300 million special Sabah interim grant for this Parliament sessionKuala Lumpur: The special interim grant of RM300 million for Sabah is expected to be presented during this Parliament session, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak, and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Dr Wee thanks Home Minister for meeting in ParliamentSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: FT MCA Youth reps visit Parliament to learn about legislative process, says Dr WeeULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Tabling of Sabah Labour Ordinance amendments pushed to next Parliament sessionULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕