Jabra Introduces New Products to Improve Audio Quality

IN ORDER to bridge the generational and technological gap in the workforce and be continuously steadfast in engineering improved audio quality, Jabra, the world’s leading professional audio brand, introduces new products in its leading headset and conference speaker line. The Jabra Evolve2 series sees the addition of three new mid range headsets including the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, Evolve2 50 and Evolve2 55 that supports work from anywhere.

Meanwhile, Jabra’s market-leading Speak series of professional speakerphones expands with the Jabra Speak2 75, Speak2 55 and Speak2 40 that offers portability, future-proof sound clarity and quality.Evolving hybrid work with the new Evolve2 range The new Evolve2 headsets are meant to empower users with the most useful and professional features to protect their focus zone and enable them to take calls and meetings no matter where they are. Additionally, the Evolve2 headsets have optimised sound for professional calls and music, so there is no need to switch headsets when it is time for a brea





