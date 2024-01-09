Steam Introduces New Genre Category for Boomer Shooters

Only the other day we were calling out Steam on its poor curation of the 14,500 games added to the store last year. Now we learn of a tiny step forward in the clumsy storefront’s usefulness: a new genre category for boomer shooters. This is the term for classic or classic-style first-person shooters with a deeply ‘90s vibe, and it’s a genre that’s bursting with greatness. So let’s celebrate some of the best. Let’s try to defy terms.

The boomer shooter is a fast-paced FPS, usually with low-poly art, with ammo and health scattered around the levels by magic fairies, and where enemies explode into gruesome chunks and walls are lined with secret doors. You find coloured keys to open matching doors, and you unlock an ever-growing arsenal of increasingly ridiculous weapons. They either are, or hark back to, games like Doom, Duke Nukem 3D, and Heretic. The term “boomer shooter” first came about during the development of one of the best modern examples of the genre, 2018's Dusk, says composer Andrew Hulshut





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WithSecure Introduces Made-in-Malaysia StarSentry Solution for CybersecurityWithSecure Corporation is reshaping cybersecurity approaches with its made-in-Malaysia StarSentry solution. The company emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to cybersecurity, integrating human behavior, IT hygiene, and technological advancements.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil Introduces Exclusive Private Dining ExperienceHyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil recently introduced its exclusive Private Dining experience specially curated to bring joy, connection, and a dash of culinary magic to your celebratory plans.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Valve Delivers Steam Point to User, Starfield Receives Negative ReviewsA Steam user receives a Christmas miracle from Valve, while Starfield's user rating on Steam falls into 'Mostly Negative' territory.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Introduces EQE SUV to its All-Electric EQ RangeMercedes-Benz Malaysia expands its all-electric EQ range with the introduction of the EQE SUV, featuring Digital Light headlights and an AMG Line exterior.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Corsair Introduces Entry-Level K70 Core Gaming KeyboardCorsair introduces the K70 Core, the entry-level variant of its gaming keyboard line-up, offering essential features at an affordable price point.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Armored Core VI: The Unforgettable Video-Game Villain of 2023Armored Core VI introduces a subversive twist to the mecha genre by creating a memorable video-game villain centered around spite for the player. The game explores the vanity and self-righteousness of men who believe it is their right to take over a planet. Buy Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon now.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »