Malaysian MNOs execute share subscription agreements with DNB as part of transition to Dual Network model for 5G

Five Malaysian Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have executed share subscription agreements (SSAs) to take up equity stakes in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) for the transition to a Dual Network model for 5G. The MNOs include CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia, and YTL Power International. The SSAs give effect to the MNOs' collective subscription of 70% equity in DNB.





