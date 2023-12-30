Valve Delivers Steam Point to User, Starfield Receives Negative Reviews

From a secret Santa at Valve making one user’s day to a look at what how an upcoming Star Wars game could fulfill our Han Solo dreams, here are some of the best news stories from the past week. User Needed One More Steam Point To Hit 69,000 And Valve Delivered A Steam user on Christmas Eve had a question: How do you earn just one measly little Steam Point? They were at 68,999 points and wanted to hit 69,000 because, you know, it’s a nice number and all that.

However, because of how Steam Points are earned, there seemed no simple way to get that one measly point. But then a Christmas miracle happened. - Zack Zwiezen Read More Steam Users Gave Starfield A Lump Of Coal For Christmas Hope you had a nice holiday, because a certain open-world space RPG certainly did not. As of right around December 25, 2023, Starfield had received enough thumbs-downs on Steam to push its user rating status into "Mostly Negative" territory. It's an upsetting fall for such a hyped title from one of the most celebrated developers of the modern er





The Week's Most Interesting Video Game NewsThe long awaited (official) debut of Grand Theft Auto 6 is nearly upon us, Starfield is shedding like a bad wig, and Coral Island has hunks in every direction. These are the week’s most interesting perspectives on the wild, wonderful, and sometimes weird world of video game news.

Asus ROG Ally: A Surprising Portable Gaming ConsoleA lot of people would not have guessed that Asus would produce a portable gaming console like the ROG Ally. And it became a sensation as soon as it was launched, even though the Steam Deck had been around for ages. What makes it properly attractive is its relatively affordable pricing, along with support for a wider catalogue of games thanks to it running Windows 11. It also comes with everything a true gamer needs, such as the intuitive console-style controls, speakers that can get very loud and a stunning display.

My Experience with the 14-inch MacBook ProApple has created a beast with the MacBook Pro, but is it a match for the Mac Studio? We used both extensively for video editing and here's our verdict.

Corsair Introduces Entry-Level K70 Core Gaming KeyboardCorsair introduces the K70 Core, the entry-level variant of its gaming keyboard line-up, offering essential features at an affordable price point.

