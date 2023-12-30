Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Introduces EQE SUV to its All-Electric EQ Range

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has expanded its all-electric EQ range with the introduction of the EQE SUV. The top-of-the-line EQE 500 4Matic is the only variant available in the Malaysian market. The SUV features Digital Light headlights and an AMG Line exterior with various design elements in black and high-gloss chrome.





