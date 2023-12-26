Israeli army continues strikes in Gaza despite international calls for ceasefire

The Israeli army continues its military campaign in Gaza, striking over 100 targets in 24 hours. The campaign has caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction. International calls for a ceasefire have increased, but Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to continue until Hamas is destroyed and Palestinian society is deradicalised.





Israeli Soldiers' Inappropriate Behavior in Gaza Caught on CameraSeveral viral videos and photos of Israeli soldiers behaving in a derogatory manner in Gaza have emerged, creating a headache for the Israeli military as it faces an international outcry over its tactics and the rising civilian death toll in its punishing war against Hamas.

Palestinian militants carry out deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush. The attack highlights the resistance posed by Hamas despite the devastating bombardment.

Israeli military uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza CityThe Israeli military has uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, dealing a blow to the militant group. The center was part of an underground network used by Hamas to transport weapons and supplies. Israel aims to destroy these tunnels. Hamas' leader is in Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and a prisoner swap deal. Israel plans to continue its offensive.

Israel's warplanes pound Gaza as truce talks break downIsrael's warplanes pounded Gaza today after talks to extend a week-old truce with Hamas broke down, sending wounded and dead Palestinians into hospitals and others onto the streets to seek safety.

Hamas willing to extend truce and release more Israeli hostagesHamas is willing to extend a truce for four days and release more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a source close to the group said today, as mediators sought a lasting halt to the conflict.

Palestinians in Gaza Struggle to Survive Amidst WarWith the Israel-Hamas war in its second month and more than 10,000 people killed in Gaza, trapped civilians are struggling to survive without basic necessities like electricity and running water.

