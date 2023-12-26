Kotaku Readers Share Their Favorite Games of 2023

We’re just a few short days away from the ball dropping and ushering in a new year. Kotaku put out our own Game of the Year list, but last week we also asked you, the Kotaku readers, about your favorite games from the year of our lord 2023. While there were a few obvious frontrunners, folks did come through with some lesser-known picks. I’m proud of you. Let’s see what games stuck with y’all this year.

Tears of the Kingdom was a clear bright spot, but not everyone was blown away “I have to give it to Tears of the Kingdom. There was something magical in that game. It’s now my favorite game ever made.” - LoganTroxell “Tears of the Kingdom wins for me. I loved it. I think Breath of the Wild is the better game, but not by a lot (part of it is that the entire world felt tailor-made for BotW but TotK felt a little shoehorned in and the Depths was a little much to deal with at times





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.