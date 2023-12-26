Nio CEO Tests ET7 EV with 150 kWh Battery - Covers 1,044 km on One Charge

Nio CEO William Li personally tests ET7 EV with 150 kWh semi-solid state battery – 1,044 km on one charge. Nio founder and CEO William Li took the fully electric sedan on an endurance test drive and managed to cover over 1,000 km on a single charge. The trip was livestreamed online and saw Li start his journey at a battery swap station in Shanghai.

Despite the cold weather, the ET7 kept the cabin at a comfortable temperature and travelled for a total distance of 1,044 km before the battery dipped to a 3% state of charge





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.