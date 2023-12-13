Israeli Soldiers' Inappropriate Behavior in Gaza Caught on Camera

Israeli soldiers rummaging through private homes in Gaza. Forces destroying plastic figurines in a toy store, or trying to burn food and water supplies in the back of an abandoned truck. Troops with their arms slung around each other, chanting racist slogans as they dance in a circle.

Several viral videos and photos of Israeli soldiers behaving in a derogatory manner in Gaza have emerged in recent days, creating a headache for the Israeli military as it faces an international outcry over its tactics and the rising civilian death toll in its punishing war against Hamas. The Israeli army has pledged to take disciplinary action in what it says are a handful of isolated cases. Such videos are not a new or unique phenomenon. Over the years, Israeli soldiers — and members of the U.S. and other militaries — have been caught on camera acting inappropriately or maliciously in conflict zones





Two Major Hospitals in Gaza Close as Israeli Bombardment ContinuesTwo more major hospitals in Gaza closed to new patients yesterday, with staff saying that Israeli bombardment plus lack of fuel and medicine meant more babies and others could die.

Palestinians in Gaza Call for Practical Solutions to End Israeli AggressionHe called for the Arab world to cease exporting oil to Israel and its allies and sever diplomatic ties with Israel to exert pressure to halt the aggression in Gaza. theSun theSundaily Palestinians ArabIslamicSummit conflict GazaGenocide LocalNews

Thousands Flee Gaza Hospital Amid Israeli-Palestinian ClashesThousands of people have fled from Gaza's largest hospital as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle outside its gates. However, hundreds of patients, including dozens of babies at risk of dying due to lack of electricity, remain inside.

Israeli military raids Al-Shifa Hospital in GazaThe Israeli military has carried out a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the largest hospital in the region. The military urged Palestinian Hamas militants to surrender. The raid comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza's Main Hospital Forced to Bury Dead Patients as Israeli Forces Surround AreaGaza's main hospital has been forced to bury dozens of dead patients in a mass grave, its director said Tuesday, while thousands of Palestinians were trapped inside by fierce combat. As Israeli forces were at the gates of the Al-Shifa hospital, the pressure was high on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

Israeli troops find Hamas command centre in Gaza hospitalIsraeli troops discover a command centre and weapons belonging to Hamas in Gaza's largest hospital, causing concern over the safety of civilians. Hamas denies the claims.

