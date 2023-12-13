Human rights activist calls for comprehensive labour reforms

A human rights activist has called for more comprehensive labour reforms in the country that extend beyond a change in human resources minister, a day after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced his first Cabinet shake-up since coming to power a year ago.

Adrian Pereira of North-South Initiative said rather than just replacing one minister with another, Anwar should look into concerns raised about the management of foreign workers’ recruitment in the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report, which found that the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System was not fully managed by the human resources ministry. “Those are more fundamental (issues) than who becomes the minister, because the minister will have to follow whatever policy the Cabinet decides on,” said Pereira. In yesterday’s reshuffle, V Sivakumar was replaced as human resources minister by former deputy finance minister Steven Sim, becoming the only minister to be dropped from the line-u





