Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes importance of multilateralism and condemns atrocities in Gaza

The core values and importance of multilateralism, especially for emerging economies like Malaysia and the need for humanity to prevail beyond political alliances were among the core messages that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised at Apec 2023. His message on every platform here was simple and straightforward - The killing and atrocities in Gaza have to stop, and there were no two ways about it.

Anwar, who was here for the 30th Apec Economic Leaders Meeting, also participated in the Apec CEO Summit and delivered a public lecture entitled:" Superpower rivalry and rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific: The view from Southeast Asia at the University of California, Berkeley. Malaysia, he said, unequivocally condemned the bombing of civilians, homes and hospitals and the consequential atrocities against innocent lives of children, women, and men being carried out day and night in Gaza with impunity. The death toll in the ongoing crisis since Oct 7 has surged to 12,00





