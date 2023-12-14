Tesla Recalls Over 2 Million Vehicles in the US Due to Autopilot Safety Concerns

Tesla is recalling over 2 million vehicles in the US to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, after a federal safety regulator cited safety concerns. The largest-ever Tesla recall appears to cover nearly all vehicles on US roads to better ensure drivers pay attention when using the system. Tesla’s recall filing said that Autopilot’s software system controls “may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse” and could increase the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has spent over two years investigating whether vehicles produced by the electric automaker led by billionaire Elon Musk adequately ensure drivers pay attention. Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson praised Tesla for agreeing to the recall. “One of the things we determined is that drivers are not always paying attention when that system is on,” she said at a US House hearing





The highly anticipated Cybertruck from Tesla has finally been released, but it comes with a higher price tag than initially announced. The three variants of the electric pick-up truck are now priced at USD60,990, USD79,990, and USD99,990. Despite the higher price, the Cybertruck is still within the range of other premium electric pick-up trucks in the US market.

