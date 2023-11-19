Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes importance of multilateralism and humanity in San Francisco

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in San Francisco on November 13 to attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which concluded on Friday. The core value and importance of multilateralism, especially for rapidly developing economies like Malaysia, and the need for humanity to transcend political alliances were among the key messages emphasized by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his time in San Francisco.

His message on every platform in San Francisco was simple and clear - the killings and atrocities in Gaza must be stopped and there is no other choice. Anwar, who was in San Francisco for the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, also participated in the APEC CEO Summit and delivered a keynote lecture titled 'Superpower rivalry and rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific: The view from Southeast Asia' at the University of California, Berkeley





🏆 7. msianinsight » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Arrives in San Francisco for APEC MeetingMalaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today for the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from November 14 to 17. The aircraft carrying Anwar for his inaugural Apec meeting as the head of government landed at San Francisco International Airport, California, at 9.37pm (1.37pm Malaysian time on Tuesday, November 14).

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 7. / 28,125 Read more »

Palestinian issue a humanitarian one, says AnwarPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says it has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 7. / 28,125 Read more »

Student loan defaulters might face salary deductionsPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says a salary deduction scheme is practical and will not burden borrowers.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 7. / 28,125 Read more »

Anwar says Palestine solidarity programmes need to be controlledSEPANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Palestine solidarity programmes in schools need to be controlled.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 7. / 28,125 Read more »

Labuan MP Suhaili declares support for AnwarPETALING JAYA: Another Perikatan Nasional (PN) MP has declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 7. / 28,125 Read more »

Anwar details reluctant agreement to make Dr Mahathir prime minister in new biographyKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed that he disagreed with many of his allies who wanted rival Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 7. / 28,125 Read more »