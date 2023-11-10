Malaysia and US plan to strengthen cooperation

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim leads the Malaysian delegation to the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, USA from 14 to 17 November 2023. - Image Facebook, 15 November 2023. In line with the approaching decade of the US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership in 2024, both countries are now planning to develop a practical plan for further strengthening cooperation, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"Next year marks 10 years since Malaysia and the US elevated bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in April 2014.

