Fadillah: Programmes between MPOB and two Dutch NGOs extended for another five years

“They (the Dutch) have established NGOs that help small farmers such as IDH The Sustainable Trade Initiative, an organisation in the Netherlands that promotes trade,“ he told reporters today. According to Fadillah, through the MOU that was signed between MPOB and IDH titled ‘Sustainable Climate Smart Palm Oil Production by Smallholders in Malaysia’, a programme to raise awareness on how to implement good agriculture practices will be implemented.

In addition to IDH, MPOB has also signed an MOU with an international network organisation that promotes capacity building - Solidaridad Network Asia Ltd - titled ‘National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate Smart Oil Palm Smallholders’ (NI-SCOPS).

According to MPOB, the project funded by the implementing partner will provide assistance to smallholders in Malaysia and improve the smallholder sustainable certification scheme through better sustainable practices.

