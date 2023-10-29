Design industry vital to sustain growth in technology -- Phison CEO

: Malaysia should develop its integrated circuit (IC) design industry given the importance of design in sustaining growth in technology, according to Taiwan-based Phison Electronics Corp chief executive officer Datuk Pua Khein-Seng.

“We have to make (the) design (business) sustainable. The best way is by building local (design) startups rather than just having multinational (semiconductor) companies coming here and hiring locals. He expressed hope that Phison can do “something here” but noted that it may be difficult given the preference for attracting factories.

“At Phison, what we are doing is a design not manufacturing; and to be honest, design can create more value, but in design, you cannot see any return within three years,” he said, adding that the profit can however be attractive. headtopics.com

Phison, established in 2000, is the world’s largest independent provider of NAND Flash controllers and storage solutions. It has about 3,000 engineers doing storage design for products such as personal computers, gaming consoles and smartphones.

