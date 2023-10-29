Body found floating near MMEA's Kuala Kurau jetty identified as 23-year-old woman

IPOH: The body that was found floating near the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) jetty in Kuala Kurau, Bagan Serai on Saturday (Oct 28) has been identified as that of a 23-year-old woman.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the woman’s identity was confirmed by her father on Saturday (Oct 28) at about 6.45pm. Comm Mohd Yusri said a post mortem conducted at the Parit Buntar Hospital on Sunday (Oct 29) could not determine the cause of death due to decomposition."As of now, it will be classified under sudden death," he said in a statement.

"The people are urged not to speculate on the matter to protect the sensitivity of the family," he added.Comm Mohd Yusri said the police had received a report about the missing woman on Friday (Oct 27) at about 10.55am. headtopics.com

"She had left home and failed to return, and the father lodged a report," he said, adding that the woman had thyroid and asthma issues while also suffering from depression. "Those with information on the incident can contact the Kerian police operations centre at 05-721 2222 or the nearest police station," he added.

