Bersatu issues show cause letter to Kuala Kangsar MP for backing Anwar govt

In a statement, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the party’s top leadership had discussed Iskandar Dzulkarnain’s position yesterday.“Bersatu’s Disciplinary Board has sent a show-cause letter to Iskandar Dzulkarnain before any action is taken against him according to the party constitution,” he said in a brief statement here.

He was responding to Bersatu’s action against Iskandar Dzulkarnain after he announced his decision to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership. Hamzah, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general, had earlier chaired a Bersatu supreme council meeting where the party announced that its annual general assembly will held from November 23 to 25 at the Ideal Convention Center (IDCC) in Shah Alam.

Previously on October 13, Hamzah in a statement, asserted that Iskandar Dzulkarnain was threatened and intimidated with corruption allegations if he did not support the government.He said such threat and intimidation used on the MP was to secure support for the Madani government in regaining a two-thirds majority in parliament.ADVERTISEMENT headtopics.com

He claimed that the decision was made after examining the continuous complaints of the voters and the urgent need to deal with the rising cost of living faced by his constituents.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

Read more:

DailyExpress_MY »

Bersatu issues show cause letter to Kuala Kangsar MP for backing Anwar govtKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia said today it has issued its Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid with a show cause letter following the... Read more ⮕

Bersatu issues Kuala Kangsar MP show cause letter over support for govtFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Bersatu issues Kuala Kangsar MP showcause letter over support for govtThe party’s secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said Bersatu’s top leadership discussed Iskandar Dzulkarnain’s position yesterday. Read more ⮕

Ahli Parlimen Kuala Kangsar diminta jawab surat tunjuk sebab sokong PMSetiausaha Agung Bersatu Hamzah Zainudin berkata langkah itu dibuat sebelum sebarang tindakan diambil ke atas beliau mengikut perlembagaan parti. Read more ⮕

Loghat Perak asli di Kuala Kangsar, Perak TengahBahasa pertuturan Perak yang asli adalah bahasa dialek yang dituturkan oleh penduduk di Kuala Kangsar dan Perak Tengah. Read more ⮕

Sokong PM: Bersatu keluar surat tunjuk sebab kepada Iskandar DzulkarnainLembaga Disiplin Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) menghantar surat tunjuk sebab kepada Ahli Parlimen Kuala Kangsar, Datuk Iskandar Read more ⮕