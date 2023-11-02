China’s Weibo removes Lisa from Blackpink’s account after Paris ‘Crazy Horse’ show, fans shocked

According to reports, the Thai star’s verified account @lalalalisa_m was no longer searchable on Weibo on Wednesday afternoon.The platform put up a notice that read: “This account is no longer viewable due to complaints that it violated laws, regulations and the related provisions of the ‘Weibo Community Convention’.”The suspension of account comes weeks after she performed a burlesque routine in the ParisWeibo is one of China’s most popular social media platforms.

Many fans took to social media to speculate that Lisa’s account was taken down due to her participation in the cabaret show.According to China’s performing arts guidelines, the country strictly prohibits the promotion of lewd and indecent performances.

This led to speculation that the suspension of her Weibo account could have been due to the burlesque routine.It is still unclear what type of complaints the platform received or if the suspension is permanent.

