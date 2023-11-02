Apple could integrate another button for the iPhone 16 series

According to sources, the leaker apparently has a solid reputation for unannounced Apple plans but still, it's best to take this news with a grain of salt. With that said, the new extra button may appear on the right side. This could prompt Apple to relocate the mmWave antenna to the left side.

This new extra button could be called the"Capture Button" but it's unclear what its function is. It may be placed below the power button, and the leaker said it should be a capacitive button instead of a traditional physical button. Many tech enthusiasts have predicted that Apple may one day turn all the buttons into the capacitive type but we still have a long way to go.

The extra button is also said to appear on the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. As for the volume keys and power button, they should remain the same as before. Apple is probably not going to make the buttons into solid-state types either. Then for the Action Button, not many plans are revealed but do expect some changes here and there.

