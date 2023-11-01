HK Model Charles Lin Passes At 35; Company Alleged He Was Suffering From A Mental Illness

The post went on to state that they believe Charles is now in 'a place of freedom and peace, enjoying true happiness'. 'Charles was kind, simple and talented, and we will always remember him as a graceful prince who always brought joy and warmth to those around him; he will be deeply missed,' it continued, before requesting his family and friends be allowed to grieve in peace.
Fellow artists and fans have since expressed their own sorrow at his passing on their socials and via the comments section. Many have left behind their condolences, while others expressed disbelief at his passing.Charles's company, Media Asia (寰亚), also confirmed his passing and released a statement regarding the model's passing. 'In recent years, Charles has been suffering from (mental) illness and has always faced it with a positive attitude.
Media Asia has also allegedly promised to provide assistance to Charles's family and friends during this time. '(We) hope everyone will always remember the charm and enthusiasm that Charles strove to display in the fashion industry. If you need any form of psychological support or help, please remember to seek help from professionals and (speak to) those around you (about) your difficulties,' they added.
Some Hong Kong media have also allegedly reported that Charles Lin committed suicide by burning charcoal in a hotel room. He was supposedly discovered by hotel staff, and the police apparently found a suicide note at the scene as well. But, allegedly, the specific cause of his death will only be confirmed after an autopsy.Our hearts go out to all who knew Charles Lin, and all those who will miss the charismatic model and influencer dearly.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: paultan | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕