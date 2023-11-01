HK Model Charles Lin Passes At 35; Company Alleged He Was Suffering From A Mental Illness

The post went on to state that they believe Charles is now in 'a place of freedom and peace, enjoying true happiness'. 'Charles was kind, simple and talented, and we will always remember him as a graceful prince who always brought joy and warmth to those around him; he will be deeply missed,' it continued, before requesting his family and friends be allowed to grieve in peace.

Fellow artists and fans have since expressed their own sorrow at his passing on their socials and via the comments section. Many have left behind their condolences, while others expressed disbelief at his passing.Charles's company, Media Asia (寰亚), also confirmed his passing and released a statement regarding the model's passing. 'In recent years, Charles has been suffering from (mental) illness and has always faced it with a positive attitude.

Media Asia has also allegedly promised to provide assistance to Charles's family and friends during this time. '(We) hope everyone will always remember the charm and enthusiasm that Charles strove to display in the fashion industry. If you need any form of psychological support or help, please remember to seek help from professionals and (speak to) those around you (about) your difficulties,' they added.

Some Hong Kong media have also allegedly reported that Charles Lin committed suicide by burning charcoal in a hotel room. He was supposedly discovered by hotel staff, and the police apparently found a suicide note at the scene as well. But, allegedly, the specific cause of his death will only be confirmed after an autopsy.Our hearts go out to all who knew Charles Lin, and all those who will miss the charismatic model and influencer dearly.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: KFSH&RC’S capacity command center is a pioneering model for achieving maximum operational efficiencyRIYADH: Healthcare providers are facing a continuous increase in the demand for healthcare services, necessitating a redirection of efforts towards im...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: – Akio Toyoda urges Japan to not follow Europe’s EV model blindlyIn pursuing carbon neutrality, carbon is our enemy, not the internal combustion engine. That was what Toyota president Akio Toyoda said at the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) press conference earlier this month. Toyoda, who …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Proton S70 model sedan terbaharu daripada ProtonSudah tular di media sosial bahawa Proton sah mengeluarkan kereta sedan terbaharu yang dinamakan S70. tempahan juga sudah dibuka

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 and Industry-Specific AI Models in Global AI Raceto challenge Amazon and Microsoft, Alibaba, launched its upgraded artificial intelligence model, Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Second recipient of pig heart transplant passes away - A pioneering medical journeyTHE second person to receive a genetically modified pig heart in a transplant, Lawrence Faucette, has sadly passed away six weeks after the procedure ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Sunway Group founder Jeffrey Cheah bestowed honorary knighthood by King CharlesKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Sunway Group founder and chairman, Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah has been named an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕