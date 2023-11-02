Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters defeat

Spanish world number two Alcaraz, who was making his return to the court following injuries to his lower back and left foot, had been given a bye in the first round but had no answer to Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin who eased through 6-3, 6-4.
The same scenario then played out in the second set, with Alcaraz breaking for an early lead only for his opponent to strike back immediately.Having only announced he would play in the tournament last Wednesday, Alcaraz looked far from his sharpest.
The 26-year-old held his nerve under pressure from the Wimbledon champion to serve out for the win, despite facing several deuce points in the final game.The German 10th seed Zverev also had his difficulties, having to come back from a set down to beat Hungarian Fucsovics 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 64 at Bercy Arena.“He was playing incredibly well and tactically I think he was unbelievable.
Zverev is still seeking to secure his place among the top eight who will go on to the ATP Finals in Turin next month. The battling 37-year-old looked tired after losing the second set in a tie-break but rolled back the years with a break of serve right at the start of the third.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕