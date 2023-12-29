APU Teams Excel in ASEAN Battle of Hackers 2023

APU teams secured the championship & 2nd runner-up positions in the local category The ASEAN Battle of Hackers (ABOH) 2023, a leading cybersecurity competition held on December 2, 2023, garnered interest with its innovative approach and international appeal. The event highlighted resilience, innovation, and collaboration within the regional cybersecurity community.

In total, 409 participants from 141 teams, including 29 universities, engaged in both local and Asean categories, with the Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) contributing 50 teams. Led by Nor Azlina Abd Rahman and Noris Ismail, advisors of APU Forensics and Cyber Security Research Center - Student Section (FSeC-SS), the event stood out by expanding to an Asean-wide competition. This decision marked a departure from the previous year's format, broadening the competition internationally and introducing a workshop format that contributed to the event’s succes





DNewsAsia » / 🏆 23. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Municipal Council Faces Uphill Battle Against Vandalism of StreetlightsThe Municipal Council is struggling to deal with the vandalism of streetlights and underground power lines in Sandakan. Vandals frequently dig up the cables, especially those made of copper. Despite efforts to replace them, the new ones are also being cut or stolen. The Council and SESB are working together to restore public lighting in the affected areas.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

HP's New Omen 16 2023 Laptop: A Gaming DelightHP's new Omen 16 2023 laptop is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series APU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, offering impressive performance. The design takes inspiration from Lenovo's Legion laptops, featuring a thin and sleek profile with limited ports.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Democratic Party Has No Plan B if Biden Drops Out of 2024 RaceThe Democratic Party would face a messy intraparty battle if President Joe Biden decided to halt his 2024 re-election campaign, as there is no backup plan to replace him. Despite concerns about his age and weak poll numbers, Biden remains committed to seeking a second term. The path forward would be unclear even if more Democratic candidates entered the race, as key primary ballot deadlines have already passed. Biden loyalists argue that the party does not need a backup plan to defeat potential Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

High Cost of Living and Rental Shortages Drive Immigrants Away from CanadaThe dream of making it big in Canada is turning into a battle for survival for many immigrants due to the high cost of living and rental shortages. Rising emigration numbers hint to newcomers being forced to turn their back on a country that they chose to make their adopted home.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: A Soulless Regurgitation of TropesZack Snyder's latest film Rebel Moon has sparked discussions of an R-rated, three-hour director's cut. However, the film is criticized for being a limp and soulless regurgitation of tropes from other films. Rebel Moon follows Kora, a battle-hardened soldier forced to become a warrior once again when her peaceful farming colony is occupied by a military contingent.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Malaysia's Biggest Obstacle Run, Viper King of the Mountain, Returns to Genting Highlands in January 2024Malaysia's biggest obstacle run, the Viper King of the Mountain event, is returning to Genting Highlands in January 2024! The Viper Challenge is an obstacle-based event where Malaysians can join in teams to conquer various challenges to reach the finish line and emerge as victors. It is a great team bonding activity that pushes individuals to their limits.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »