Democratic Party Has No Plan B if Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race

The Democratic Party would face a messy intraparty battle if President Joe Biden decided to halt his 2024 re-election campaign, as there is no backup plan to replace him. Despite concerns about his age and weak poll numbers, Biden remains committed to seeking a second term. The path forward would be unclear even if more Democratic candidates entered the race, as key primary ballot deadlines have already passed. Biden loyalists argue that the party does not need a backup plan to defeat potential Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The Democratic Party has no Plan B if President Joe Biden decided for any reason to halt his 2024 re-election campaign, and a sudden need to replace him as its standard-bearer would spark a messy intraparty battle. Despite weak poll numbers and questions, including from some Democrats, about his age, Biden has stuck to his plan to seek a second term after clearing the field of serious Democratic primary challengers when he announced in April that he was running again.

Even if more Democratic candidates were to jump in now, the path forward would be unclear as deadlines to get on the primary ballot in critical states such as Nevada, South Carolina and Georgia have already passed. Biden loyalists, citing his record in office, argue that the party does not need a backup plan to defeat probable Republican nominee Donald Trump, who Biden beat in the 2020 election.Among the possible scenarios if the president, 81, did drop out: Democrats could pick another nominee next August at their convention, or even later, in line with party rule

