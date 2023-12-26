Malaysia's Biggest Obstacle Run, Viper King of the Mountain, Returns to Genting Highlands in January 2024

Do you enjoy staying fit by frequenting the gym? Or do you just love trying out new experiences and adventures? Well, if this sounds anything like you, then there is an upcoming event that will be perfect for you! Malaysia’s biggest obstacle run, the Viper King of the Mountain event, is returning to Genting Highlands in January 2024! ICYMI, Viper Challenge is one of Asia’s biggest sporting event series and they have been running for 10 years attracting over 400,000 participants (and counting!).

Wondering what’s the hype with this event? Then read on and we’ll tell you! “What is the Viper Challenge all about?” The Viper Challenge is an obstacle-based event where Malaysians can join in teams to conquer various challenges to reach the finish line and emerge as victors. The number of teammates you have in your team is completely up to you! The aim is to gather your favourite people and work together to achieve the same goal. Not only will this push your limits individually, but it can also be a great team bonding activit





