Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: A Soulless Regurgitation of Tropes

From his critically maligned but fan-favorite Sucker Punch to his infamous internet darling “Snyder Cut” of 2017’s Justice League, Zack Snyder is no stranger to drumming up discourse whenever one of his films nears release. His latest effort for Netflix, Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, has already sparked discussions of an R-rated, three-hour director’s cut to give his fans an alternate taste before Rebel Moon — Part Two hits the streaming platform early next year.

But while Snyder may do his best to invent a dark, gripping universe to engross viewers, Rebel Moon is a limp, soulless regurgitation of tropes stolen from much more formidable films. Written, directed, produced, and shot by Snyder, Rebel Moon follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), a battle-hardened soldier with a tragic past. Though she’s attempting to live a low-profile life on a peaceful farming colony, Kora is forced to once again take up the mantle of warrior when the Motherworld sends a military contingent led by the brutal Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein) to occupy her new hom





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shipping Firms Suspend Passage Through Red Sea Strait Due to Rebel AttacksTwo major shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, have decided to suspend passage through a Red Sea strait following attacks by Yemeni rebels. The rebels, backed by Iran, are targeting shipping in order to put pressure on Israel during its ongoing conflict with Palestinian Hamas gunmen in the Gaza Strip.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Bethesda Employees Argue with Players over Starfield ReviewsBethesda employees engage in arguments with players on Steam about negative reviews of Starfield, defending the game's quality and dismissing claims of it being boring and soulless.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Shipping Firms Suspend Passage Through Red Sea Strait Due to Rebel AttacksTwo major shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, have decided to suspend passage through a Red Sea strait following attacks by Yemeni rebels. The rebels, backed by Iran, are targeting shipping in order to put pressure on Israel during its ongoing conflict with Palestinian Hamas gunmen in the Gaza Strip.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Taylor Swift movie stays on top of N.America box officeMeanwhile, history-based crime epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has an impressive debut – the best for a Martin Scorsese film since 2010.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »