High Cost of Living and Rental Shortages Drive Immigrants Away from Canada

The dream of making it big in Canada is turning into a battle for survival for many immigrants due to the high cost of living and rental shortages. Rising emigration numbers hint to newcomers being forced to turn their back on a country that they chose to make their adopted home. Trudeau has made immigration his main weapon to blunt Canada's big challenge of an ageing and slowing population, and it has also helped fuel economic growth.

