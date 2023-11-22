PM Lee: Subsidising fare, fee hikes to lower Singapore’s cost of living will cost taxpayers more, needy households will benefit less

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stated that subsidizing fare and fee hikes to lower Singapore's cost of living would result in higher costs for taxpayers and less benefit for needy households. He mentioned that across-the-board subsidies would primarily benefit households that consume the most water or electricity, which are usually not needy households. Additionally, he argued that cheap utilities would discourage conservation efforts as households would not bear the actual cost.





