Ministry of Education needs to review the character of teachers for new school curriculum

The Ministry of Education (KPM) needs to review the character of teachers first in order to achieve the goal of the new school curriculum by 2027. Speaking to Utusan Malaysia, President of the Malaysian Muslim Teachers Association (iGuru) Mohd Azizee Hasan said that this step is necessary because teachers serve as role models for their students and almost three-quarters of the students' daily lives are spent in school, especially with their educators.

'In order to build the character of others to be more quality, the individuals guiding the students must also have suitable characteristics,' he said when contacted yesterday. Character education is one of the three main focuses of the 2027 Education Policy and Curriculum, as announced by the Minister of Education, Fadhlina Sidek, last Wednesday. The other two focuses of KPM are literacy and numeracy emphasis, as well as integrated learning classes





