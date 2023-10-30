Apple May Unveil Up To Three M3 Variants During Scary Fast Event

Apple has announced its Scary Fast event in conjunction with Halloween, with iMac and MacBook Pro among the lineup to be unveiled. They are said to be powered by the fruit brand's latest M3 chips. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, in a previous edition of the Power On newsletter, had revealed that there will be up to four different flavours to the chip. More recently, Gurman has shared more details on three of them.

In the newsletter, Gurman claims that the latest Apple silicon lineup will start with the base M3 chip. This will have eight cores in total, with half being high performance-oriented and the other half being efficiency cores. It will also get 'as many as 10 cores for processing graphics', as well as improved memory configurations.

Following that would be the M3 Pro, which consists of multiple configurations, one of which sports 12 CPU cores and 18 graphics cores. Similar to the base M3, the former is split evenly into performance and efficiency cores. There's also a high-end version with 14 CPU cores and 20 graphics cores. No details on its core breakdown here, though. headtopics.com

Finally, there's the M3 Max, which also sports multiple configurations. The best version of this Apple Silicon chip is said to come with 16 CPU cores, with 12 performance and four efficiency cores. Gurman notes one version sporting 32 graphics cores, and another with 40.Previously, Gurman also mentioned an Ultra variant for the M3 line of chips, but these were not mentioned in the current edition of the newsletter.

