Scary ‘Freddy’s’ film scores big N.America opening

Universal Pictures’ horror film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ earns big at the box office. (Universal pic)
LOS ANGELES: New horror film “Five Nights at Freddy’s” shot to the top of the North American box office this pre-Halloween weekend, taking in an estimated US$78 million – a frighteningly good opening for a film also available via streaming.
“This opening is fantastic,” analyst David A Gross said, adding that the film looks likely to rank just behind two Stephen King “It” movies among domestic horror-film openings. “Freddy’s” take, reported by industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, made it an instant winner for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, which spent just US$20 million to make the video game-based film – which is also streaming on Universal’s Peacock service. headtopics.com
Josh Hutcherson stars as a down-at-the-heels security guard working nights at an abandoned family entertainment centre, where creepy animatronic characters spring murderously to life after dark. Down a notch after leading the box office for two weeks was “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” at US$14.7 million.
The film, chronicling three of the superstar’s concerts, has taken in US$149.3 million in North America and US$53 million abroad, making it the first concert film ever to pass the US$200 million mark globally. headtopics.com
In third place, also down one spot from its debut last weekend, was Martin Scorsese’s history-based epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” at US$9 million. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone star in the dark story about the 1920s murders of Native Americans by evildoers coveting their oil wealth.
Malaysia Headlines
Scary Scenes as Ceiling of PJ Mall Collapses After Heavy Downpour, Injuring 3 PeopleThere was panic at the mall earlier today after the ceiling of Megah Rise Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor collapsed after a heavy downpour. Read more ⮕