Scary ‘Freddy’s’ film scores big N.America opening

New horror film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ earns an estimated US$78 million this pre-Halloween weekend.

Universal Pictures’ horror film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ earns big at the box office. (Universal pic)

LOS ANGELES: New horror film “Five Nights at Freddy’s” shot to the top of the North American box office this pre-Halloween weekend, taking in an estimated US$78 million – a frighteningly good opening for a film also available via streaming.

“This opening is fantastic,” analyst David A Gross said, adding that the film looks likely to rank just behind two Stephen King “It” movies among domestic horror-film openings. “Freddy’s” take, reported by industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, made it an instant winner for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, which spent just US$20 million to make the video game-based film – which is also streaming on Universal’s Peacock service. headtopics.com

Josh Hutcherson stars as a down-at-the-heels security guard working nights at an abandoned family entertainment centre, where creepy animatronic characters spring murderously to life after dark. Down a notch after leading the box office for two weeks was “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” at US$14.7 million.

The film, chronicling three of the superstar’s concerts, has taken in US$149.3 million in North America and US$53 million abroad, making it the first concert film ever to pass the US$200 million mark globally. headtopics.com

In third place, also down one spot from its debut last weekend, was Martin Scorsese’s history-based epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” at US$9 million. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone star in the dark story about the 1920s murders of Native Americans by evildoers coveting their oil wealth.

