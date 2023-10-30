Samsung's Newly Announced Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Pays Tribute To Its Classic E700 Clamshell

to the brand's classic E700 clamshell handset that launched 20 years ago, which also happened to feature a decently sized external screen - at least for the time.

Taking cues from the older Samsung phone, the Galaxy Z Fip5 Retro sports the same silver colour for its frame and hinge, while its rear case is presented in indigo blue. Meanwhile, featured on its cover screen is an animated cityscape that serves as a tribute to early 2000s pixel graphics, while on-screen text appears in cyan. The latter of which is a nod to the E700's own external display, especially when once it enters the Always On state.

