Selectors and the Unease of All Stars Week

All Stars week arrives and with it the usual unease. Selectors know that the best way to attract maximum publicity is to make a questionable call and that prospect occasionally haunts meetings, as those in disagreement with a decision may sometimes make reference to us all “getting slaughtered” unless it is changed. We don’t publicly defend the final teams, probably because collective responsibility protects everyone from having to stand over choices with which individuals may disagree.

The process has changed a good deal in my four decades of involvement. As a deliberative environment, the old days were ehhh, challenging. Smoking was not forbidden, which clouded the atmosphere fairly quickly, as cigarettes and even pipes smouldered into life around the table.

