Sad Times for Stars of Erin GAA Club

It's been a sad time for all involved with Stars of Erin, one of Dublin’s oldest GAA clubs, founded in 1903. Among the many unique distinctions held by Gavin Mulvey in the Stars of Erin GAA club was his record as the only goalkeeper in history to give away a 45-metre free from his own kick-out.

This was among the many stories relayed to us on Thursday morning by Mulvey’s lifelong friend and Stars of Erin member Tommy Roe, as we gathered in our hundreds outside the grounds of St Patrick’s Church in the heart of the village, like a scene from another time and place

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Tributes paid after death of much-loved GAA starEimir represented Fermanagh at inter-county level and was Queen's University's Student Midwife of the Year in 2020

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Anto Breslin backs Saints' teen stars to dazzle in FAI Cup finalTeenagers Mason Melia and Sam Curtis are set to feature at the Aviva Stadium in Sunday's FAI Cup final against Bohemians.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Cooper blasts Forest stars for West Ham defeat - It was our own fault'Steve Cooper felt his side threw away the chance of a rare away win after going down 3-2 at West Ham despite fighting back from a goal down after just three minutes to lead

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Cullen 'delighted' with Leinster's bonus point win as international stars continue to returnThe Leinster head coach says he hopes to have more Ireland players back in the squad following the World Cup.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Dancing With The Stars pro John Nolan announces surprise departure from the showPosting to his Instagram, John shared that it was the 'end of a chapter' as he is now focusing on his dance and stage school, Xquisite Dance and thanked everyone from his DWTS journey

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Blathnaid Treacy sought advice from two major stars ahead of her baby's arrivalThe 2FM presenter and her husband Charlie Moon welcomed their baby girl Nancy at the end of June.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »