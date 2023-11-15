RTÉ Faces Financial Crisis and Job Cuts

THIS IS A week of reckoning for RTÉ and its leadership team. After the Tubridy-Forbes revelations of understated and hidden payments came shock, anger and reflection. Now everything must change as the organisation’s finances become increasingly precarious and licence fee revenue plummets. RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst has laid it out clearly to staff, the organisation will shrink and with it the number employed. Cut by 400 by 2028 is his promise.

This is the Faustian deal to secure government funding for a reduced organisation. The DG had promised a plan and now he has delivered it. But to my way of thinking it’s short on detail and will be very difficult to deliver. RTÉ has a history of blowing money on voluntary redundancy schemes with vague promises of reducing numbers, but the staff numbers always bubble up to around the two thousand level. Currently, it has about 1868 employees. Perhaps this is the number you need to run a diversified national media organisation? You can only reduce the number if you reduce the number of services or the quality of the outpu

