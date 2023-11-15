RTÉ to cap salaries at €250,000

Minister for Media Catherine Martin has welcomed a plan to cap salaries for all RTÉ employees at €250,000, the salary of Director General Kevin Bakhurst. It comes after Mr Bakhurst outlined his plan for cost savings at the organisation, including the salary price cap and cuts of up to 400 staff members over four years. Mr Bakhurst said that high salaries paid to RTÉ presenters has been a"toxic","corrosive" issue for the broadcaster.

He also said that he would aim to alleviate uncertainty for staff in the wake of planned reforms. RTÉ's digital stations and plus-one TV channels are due to be axed, technology will be updated and there will be a greater reliance on independent productions. Around €10 million in spending by the broadcaster will be cut next year. Ms Martin said that Mr Bakhurst's plan shows a"welcome renewed commitment" to public service broadcasting and to cost efficiencies. Speaking to reporters in Dublin, she said:"I think it is only right that no-one would earn more than the leader of an organisatio

