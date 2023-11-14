Science Week: Exploring the Human Side of Science

Science with a more human touch is opening up the vast subject to all. This year’s Science Week is an opportunity to see it in the everyday and hear from Irish research teams working on artificial intelligence, biodiversity and even the sequencing of plant DNA to reduce food waste. This year’s Science Week asks people to consider what it means to be human in today’s world, and how the decisions we make today will impact the people and world of the future.

Science is not confined to the lab, it is part of society as well, says Science Foundation Ireland director of science for society Dr Ruth Freeman. It’s an important point for the theme of this year’s Science Week which asks people to consider what it means to be human in today’s world, and how the decisions we make today will impact the people and world of the future, she explain

